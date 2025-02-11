– A new live episode of WWE NXT airs tonight on The CW. Tonight’s show is the go-home edition of NXT before this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Tony D’Angelo defends the North American Championship against Ridge Holland later tonight in a Steel Cage Match. Also, Lexis King defends the Heritage Cup against JDC.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley will also be in action tonight against Cora Jade. Tonight’s WWE NXT will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King (c) vs. JDC

* Cora Jade vs. Bayley

* Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew