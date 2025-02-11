wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: NA Title Steel Cage Match, Bayley vs. Cora Jade

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2-11-25 - Tony D'Angelo vs Ridge Holland Cage Match Image Credit: WWE

– A new live episode of WWE NXT airs tonight on The CW. Tonight’s show is the go-home edition of NXT before this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Tony D’Angelo defends the North American Championship against Ridge Holland later tonight in a Steel Cage Match. Also, Lexis King defends the Heritage Cup against JDC.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley will also be in action tonight against Cora Jade. Tonight’s WWE NXT will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland
NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King (c) vs. JDC
* Cora Jade vs. Bayley
* Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading