– WWE NXT returns with a new episode on The CW tonight. It’s the last show before next week’s NXT Roadblock special, with Tony D’Angelo defending his North American Title against Shawn Spears.

Also, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys will be appearing once again later tonight. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

* Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Zaria & Sol Ruca

* The Hardys appear