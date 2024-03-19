wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar, Oba Femi to Appear
– WWE NXT presents a new live episode tonight as the march continues to NXT Stand & Deliver. Tony D’Angelo will appear after sending a message last week to Ilja Dragunov. Also, Trick Williams faces Noam Dar in a singles contest.
Also set for this week, Roxanne perez faces Tatum Paxley, and there will be two tag team qualifiers. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT:
* Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar
* Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew
* Heritage Cup Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. One member of No Quarter Catch Crew
* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece
* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi
* We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo
After sending @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR a clear message last week, we will hear from @TonyDangeloWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
What will The Don of NXT have to say as we continue on The Road #StandAndDeliver?
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/F5KZjeaOFx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2024
WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Noam Dar vs. Trick Williams:
Tomorrow night on #WWENXT
TRICK. WILLIAMS.
8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/wpub99UgoQ
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024
