– WWE NXT presents a new live episode tonight as the march continues to NXT Stand & Deliver. Tony D’Angelo will appear after sending a message last week to Ilja Dragunov. Also, Trick Williams faces Noam Dar in a singles contest.

Also set for this week, Roxanne perez faces Tatum Paxley, and there will be two tag team qualifiers. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT:

* Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

* Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Heritage Cup Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. One member of No Quarter Catch Crew

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi

* We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo

After sending @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR a clear message last week, we will hear from @TonyDangeloWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT! What will The Don of NXT have to say as we continue on The Road #StandAndDeliver? 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/F5KZjeaOFx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2024

WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Noam Dar vs. Trick Williams: