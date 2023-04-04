– A new episode of WWE NXT airs live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. NXT is back to its live format after last week’s show aired on tape delay. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event, which saw Carmelo Hayes beat Bron Breakker to capture the NXT Championship. Here’s the lineup:

* The fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

* Odyssey Jones vs. Dijak

* Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

* The future is now with the rise of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes tonight

* In the wake of an explosive NXT Stand and Deliver, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell’s new title reigns will change the very landscape of NXT.

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s edition of NXT: