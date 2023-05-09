– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode airing live tonight at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. The NXT Women’s Championship Tournament kicks off tonight with the first two quarterfinal matchups. Plus, Gallus defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Dyad. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad

* NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfianls: Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James

* Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

* Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Javier Bernal vs. Duke Hudson

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: