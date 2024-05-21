WWE NXT Preview: No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match, Natalya Teams With Karmen Petrovic

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will air via tape delay on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Joe Coffey replaces Ivar in a Triple Threat Match against Wes Lee and Josh Briggs. The winner will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Title at NXT Battleground.

Also set for tonight, Karmen Petrovic teams with Natalya against Lola Vice and Shyna Baszler. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier: Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier: Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker

* Karmen Petrovic & Natalya vs. Lola Vice & Shayna Baszler