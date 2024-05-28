WWE NXT Preview: Sexyy Red Comes to NXT, New Match Added

– WWE returns with a new episode of WWE NXT TV later tonight as the build continues for next month’s NXT Battleground. Sexyy Red will be making an appearance on tonight’s show.

Also set for tonight, WWE will hold more qualifying matches for the North American Women’s Championship. Ridge Holland will also face Riley Osborne in a singles matchup. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Women’s Championship Qualifying Match: Michin vs. Tatum Paxley

* NXT North American Women’s Championship Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

* Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans vs. Gallus

* Sexyy Red comes to NXT

* Roxanne Perez’s NXT Battleground opponent revealed

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting the appearance of Sexyy Red: