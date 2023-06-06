wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Battle Royal for Shot at Women’s Title, Ilja Dragunov Returns
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode. There will be a battle royal to determine the first opponent for new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.
Also set for tonight, Ilja Dragunov makes his return, and Blair Davenport will be in action against Dani Palmer. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal
* Ilja Dragunov returns
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy
* The Schism (Ava Raine & The Dyad) vs. The Diamond Mine (Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers)
* Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer
WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s NXT highlighting the Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal. You can check out that promo clip below:
