– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode. Noam Dar defends the Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer. Also, there will be a six-man tag team showdown with Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, and Mustafa Ali facing The Schism. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Nathan Frazer

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe

* Will Seth Rollins answer Bron Breakker’s challenge?

WWE also released a new preview video on tonight’s show, hyping up if World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will answer the challenge from last week by former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. You can check out that new promo video below: