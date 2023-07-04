– Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will air on tape delay on Tuesday, July 4 on USA Network. Here the updated lineup:

* Loser Leaves NXT Match: The Dyad vs. Creed Brothers

* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

* What will Bron Breakker have to say after last week’s ending?

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s edition of NXT: