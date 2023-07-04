wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: NXT Goes Underground Tonight, Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

July 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 7-04-2023 Image Credit: WWE

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will air on tape delay on Tuesday, July 4 on USA Network. Here the updated lineup:

Loser Leaves NXT Match: The Dyad vs. Creed Brothers
NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali
* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria
* What will Bron Breakker have to say after last week’s ending?

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s edition of NXT:

