wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Jensen vs. Briggs No DQ Match, Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

July 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT - Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT debuts a new episode tonight on USA Network. Former tag team partners, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, will face off in a No DQ bout. Also set for tonight, Eddy Thorpe faces Lexis King.

Tonight’s show will air live on USA starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs
* Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
* Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright
* Interview with Thea Hail

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading