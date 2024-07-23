– WWE NXT debuts a new episode tonight on USA Network. Former tag team partners, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, will face off in a No DQ bout. Also set for tonight, Eddy Thorpe faces Lexis King.

Tonight’s show will air live on USA starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs

* Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

* Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright

* Interview with Thea Hail