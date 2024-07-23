wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Jensen vs. Briggs No DQ Match, Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
– WWE NXT debuts a new episode tonight on USA Network. Former tag team partners, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, will face off in a No DQ bout. Also set for tonight, Eddy Thorpe faces Lexis King.
Tonight’s show will air live on USA starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Disqualification Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs
* Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
* Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright
* Interview with Thea Hail
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
👀 @OroMensah_wwe goes one-on-one with @tehutimiles
👊 @LexisKingWWE battles it out with @EddyThorpe_WWE
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/IXSTdiSwp5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 19, 2024
Buckle up for this one.
Old friends Josh Briggs and @BrooksJensenWWE will battle it out in a No Disqualification Match THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Acewr46FaT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 20, 2024
Looking to impress the No Quarter Catch Crew, @WrenSinclairWWE will go one-on-one with @CarleeBrightWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Z42UZ1mAux
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2024
