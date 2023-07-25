wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria, Gable Steveson Decides on His Future
– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode. The Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and new North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will be appearing on tonight’s show, and Ripley will be answering the challenge from Lyra Valkyria on last night’s Raw. The two women are set to face off on a in a one-on-one matchup.
Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brook vs. Cora Jade
* Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy & Dyad
* Gable Steveson Decides His Future
* Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley open the show
WWE also released the following preview video on tonight’s show, highlighting Gable Steveson deciding on his future:
