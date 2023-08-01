– WWE presents a new episode of NXT tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash show. Also, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will be showcased. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

* Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

* The Schism interrogates to see if they have a mole

* The Blockbuster Blonde Tiffany Stratton will be on NXT tonight

WWE also released a Barbie-style preview for tonight’s NXT, teasing that tonight’s show will be “a Tiffany World.” You can check out that preview video below: