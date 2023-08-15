– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight live on USA Network. Wes Lee will face Dijak for a title shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave, which is slated for next week.

Also scheduled for tonight, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Dyad. Tonight’s show airs live at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad

* NXT Championship #1 Contender Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Mustafa Ali’s announcement

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT, highlighting Dijak vs. Wes Lee for a title shot against Carmelo Hayes: