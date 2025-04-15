wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way, Ladder Match Qualifiers
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. Tonight’s show will be the last stop before NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, with matches to determine top contenders at teh event and more.
Ethan Page will face Eddy Thorpe, Wes Lee, and Lexis King in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner will go on to face Ricky Saints at Stand & deliver. Also, there will be a #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King
* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Briggs & Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank & Tank vs. The Culling vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Parking Lot Fight: DarkState vs. The D’Angelo Family
* More NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
👀 A Fatal 4-Way Match determines @starkmanjones' #StandAndDeliver opponent
🪜 The last two Qualifying Matches for the Women's North American Title Ladder Match take place
👊 A Tag Team Gauntlet Match will decide who faces Fraxiom in @Vegas
📺 8ET/7CT… pic.twitter.com/h3bCafZSQx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2025
