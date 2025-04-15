– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. Tonight’s show will be the last stop before NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, with matches to determine top contenders at teh event and more.

Ethan Page will face Eddy Thorpe, Wes Lee, and Lexis King in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner will go on to face Ricky Saints at Stand & deliver. Also, there will be a #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Briggs & Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank & Tank vs. The Culling vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Parking Lot Fight: DarkState vs. The D’Angelo Family

* More NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers