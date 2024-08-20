– WWE NXT returns tonight with two No. 1 Contender matches for next month’s No Mercy premium live event. Tonight’s show will feature a Triple Threat match between Joe Hendry, Wese Lee, and Pete Dunne. The winner will go on to face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy on September 1.

Also set for tonight, there will be a Gauntlet Match, with the winner going on to face Kelani Jordan for the North American Championship at No Mercy as well. It will feature Wren Sinclair, Adrianna Rizzo, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Kendall Grey, and Karmen Petrovic.

Tonight’s WWE NXT TV airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Wren Sinclair vs. Adrianna Rizzo vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kendall Grey vs. Karmen Petrovic

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C.

* Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo

* Dion Lennox vs. Ashante The Adonis

* Chase U celebration for NXT Tag Team Title win

