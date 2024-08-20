wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Triple Threat Match for a Shot at Ethan Page, Gauntlet Match
– WWE NXT returns tonight with two No. 1 Contender matches for next month’s No Mercy premium live event. Tonight’s show will feature a Triple Threat match between Joe Hendry, Wese Lee, and Pete Dunne. The winner will go on to face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy on September 1.
Also set for tonight, there will be a Gauntlet Match, with the winner going on to face Kelani Jordan for the North American Championship at No Mercy as well. It will feature Wren Sinclair, Adrianna Rizzo, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Kendall Grey, and Karmen Petrovic.
Tonight’s WWE NXT TV airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne
* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Wren Sinclair vs. Adrianna Rizzo vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kendall Grey vs. Karmen Petrovic
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C.
* Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo
* Dion Lennox vs. Ashante The Adonis
* Chase U celebration for NXT Tag Team Title win
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
👊 A Triple Threat Match will determine who faces @OfficialEGO at #NXTNoMercy
🔥 An NXT No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator Match decides @roxanne_wwe's next opponent
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/KZQxhGS0eA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2024
After their tag team title victory, #ChaseU will hold a championship celebration THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/8lBI1bIHKq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2024
After a run-in backstage last week, @tehutimiles will go one-on-one with @DionLennoxWWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/w7tH3DUxlA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On WWE Talent Appearing At ScrapperMania
- Ted DiBiase Looks Back At Bruiser Brody Not Selling For Lex Luger
- Samantha Irvin, Charlotte Flair, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon