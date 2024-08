– WWE NXT returns with a jam-packed lineup tonight with the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT No Mercy premium live event. Joe Hendry returns for a live concert ahead of his title challenge against Ethan Page. Also, Zachary Wentz goes head-to-head against his former tag team partner, Wes Lee.

WWE NXT will air via tape delay tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Zachary Wentz vs. Wes Lee

* Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclar, & Myles Borne) vs. The Family (Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)

* Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Joe Hendry concert