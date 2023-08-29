– WWE NXT TV is back tonight with a new episode live on USA Network. There will be a Fatal 4-Way to determine a new top contender for NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Also set for tonight, the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament continues. The NXT broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card:

* NXT Women’s Championship # 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kiana James.

* Steel Cage Match: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

The Creed Brothers are reinstated to NXT if they win.

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational Match: Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez vs. Dana Broke & Kelani Jordan

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

WWE also released a new preview video highlighting tonight’s Fatal 4-Way match, with the winner facing NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. You can check out that video below: