– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s episode will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT No Mercy. TNA stars The Rascals will be in action competing against Gallus and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Also set for tonight, former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams faces Pete Dunne in a singles matchup. NXT airs live later tonight on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Pete Dunne vs. Trick Williams

* Lexus King vs. Oro Mensah

* The fallout from NXT No Mercy