– WWE NXT returns with a huge card tonight on USA Network. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be defending her title in an open challenge. Also, Giulia will make her NXT in-ring debut against former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green!

Also set for tonight, former NXT Champion Trick Williams faces Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing Match. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. The Street Profits

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans

* Last Man Standing Match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

* Chelsea Green vs. Giulia

LAST. MAN. STANDING. Who will head to Chicago and face @OfficialEGO for the NXT Championship when @_trickwilliams and @PeteDunneYxB go to battle in a Last Man Standing Match TOMORROW on #WWENXT? 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/awoWegzCWq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2024