– WWE presents a new episode of NXT live tonight on USA Network. On tonight’s show, Becky Lynch is set to appear as she begins her reign as NXT Women’s Champion. Also, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes faces North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Champion vs. Champion Match.

Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Tyler Bate vs. Butch

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson

* Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

* The Grand Slam Man Becky Lynch comes back to NXT

WWE also released a new preview video for NXT, highlighting the beginning of Becky Lynch’s title run, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Carmelo Hayes: