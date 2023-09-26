– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode live on USA Network. Butch faces Joe Coffey in the finals of the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. Also, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to appear ahead of her Extreme Rules match with Tiffany Stratton at this weekend’s NXT No Mercy.

Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov will also have their contract signing before their battle at No Mercy. Tonight’s show airs live on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* NXT Global Heritage Tournament Final: Butch vs. Joe Coffey

* Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima

* Strap Match: Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

* Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

* Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs

* Tiffany Stratton Appears

* We will hear from NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov have a contract signing

WWE also released a preview for tonight’s NXT, which you can view below: