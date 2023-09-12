– WWE presents a jam-packed episode of NXT TV tonight. Tiffany Stratton defends her NXT Women’s Title in the biggest match of her career against “The Man” Becky Lynch. Also, Wes Lee faces Ilja Dragunov in a match for a shot at the NXT Championship.

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Becky Lynch

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Tyler Bate vs. Axiom

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke

* Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Bourne vs. Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, & Damon Kemp

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s NXT, highlighting Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship: