– WWE NXT returns tonight as the build continues for this month’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 special. Tonight’s show will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Bron Breakker faces Javier Bernal in a non-title match. WWE.com has confirmed that Breakker vs. Bernal will kick off tonight’s show. Here is the updated lineup:

* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Stacks Lorenzo

* Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons continue their quest towards tag team glory tonight

WWE also released a new preview for tonight’s show, highlighting Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark earning an NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles shot, plus Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in their third and final showdown. You can check out that promo clip below: