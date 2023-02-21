wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for NXT Title
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new live episode. On tonight’s show, Bron Breakker defends the NXT Championship against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Also, Jacy Jayne kicks off her new singles career against Indi Hartwell.
Elsewhere, new NXT tag champs Gallus will Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match. NXT TV airs live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal
* Non-Title Match: Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
* Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
* Chase U vs. The Dyad
WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show:
TONIGHT on #WWENXT@bronbreakkerwwe defends the @WWENXT Championship against @JinderMahal!
📺 8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/IzHAqkG1qj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 21, 2023
