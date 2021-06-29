WWE NXT Preview: Cameron Grimes Returns to Action, Updated Lineup

– WWE NXT returns tonight for a new episode on USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show will feature a Triple Threat Match for a shot at the NXT Women’s tag team titles. WWE.com has also confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be returning to the ring tonight after suffering a loss to LA Knight at NXT Takeover: In Your House in a Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title. Here are the details on Grimes’ return:

Cameron Grimes returns to action Tuesday on NXT Cameron Grimes will return to the ring Tuesday on NXT. The Technical Savage pulled out all the stops in the Million Dollar Title Ladder Match NXT TakeOver: In Your House before coming up short against LA Knight. After a tough setback, will Grimes find a way to bounce back? Tune in to see Grimes back in action Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Additionally, the winner of the Triple Threat match will challenge women’s tag team champions The Way at next week’s NXT Great American Bash event. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT:

* Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

* Jake Atlas & Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li & Boa

* A face-to-face between Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thacher & MSK

* Cameron Grimes returns to action