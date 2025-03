– WWE presents a jam-packed lineup of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Chelsea Green appears on tonight’s show, defending her Women’s United States Championship against Sol Ruca.

Also set for tonight, Trick Williams faces Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground bout, and Ricky Saints faces Ridge Holland. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s US Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca

* NXT Underground Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

* The D’Angelo Family (Stacks, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)

* Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland