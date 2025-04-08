wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Darkstate Collides With Oba Femi, Trick Williams, & Je’Von Evans
– WWE NXT continues with a new episode tonight on The CW, as the build continues for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. The Darkstate collides with Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams in a six-man tag team matchup.
Also set for tonight, Jordynne Grace faces Jaida Parker. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs. Three Members of Dark State
* Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker
* Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura
You won't want to miss this!
NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans face three members of Darkstate in 6-Man Tag Team Match 😤
THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/d5geUYHYeT
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) April 7, 2025
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
👊 @WWEJeVonEvans, @_trickwilliams and @Obaofwwe team up to take on three members of Darkstate in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
😤 @JordynneGrace and @Jaida_Parkerwwe battle it out in singles action
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/bEvwA9aW1s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon
- Heath Slater Recalls John Cena Snapping Over Live Event Incident That Undercut Nexus
- Jeff Jarrett Says The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Leave WWE For WCW In 1999
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return