– WWE NXT continues with a new episode tonight on The CW, as the build continues for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. The Darkstate collides with Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams in a six-man tag team matchup.

Also set for tonight, Jordynne Grace faces Jaida Parker. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs. Three Members of Dark State

* Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

* Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

You won't want to miss this! NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans face three members of Darkstate in 6-Man Tag Team Match 😤 THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/d5geUYHYeT — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) April 7, 2025