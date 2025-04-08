wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Darkstate Collides With Oba Femi, Trick Williams, & Je’Von Evans

April 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 4-08-25 six-man tag Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT continues with a new episode tonight on The CW, as the build continues for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. The Darkstate collides with Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams in a six-man tag team matchup.

Also set for tonight, Jordynne Grace faces Jaida Parker. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs. Three Members of Dark State
* Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker
* Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

