– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode tonight, featuring Dominik Mysterio defending the North American Title against Dragon Lee. Rey Mysterio will be appearing in Dragon Lee’s corner to back him up against his son Dominik, who will have “Mami” Rhea Ripley there to support him.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) w/Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee w/ Rey Mysterio

* Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Tyler Bate

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile

* Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport

WWE also released the following preview for tonight’s NXT, highlighting Rey Mysterio coming to tonight’s show to support Dragon Lee against Mysterio’s son, Dominik: