WWE NXT Preview: Fatal 4-Way Bout, Iron Survivor Matchups

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight the build continues for next month’s NXT Deadline event. Wes Lee has to win a Fatal 4-Way bout against three other former North American Champions to earn a shot at Dirty Dominik Mysterio at Deadline.

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano

If Lee wins, he gets an NXT North American Championship match at NXT Deadline

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe