WWE NXT Preview: Fatal 4-Way Bout, Iron Survivor Matchups
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight the build continues for next month’s NXT Deadline event. Wes Lee has to win a Fatal 4-Way bout against three other former North American Champions to earn a shot at Dirty Dominik Mysterio at Deadline.
Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano
If Lee wins, he gets an NXT North American Championship match at NXT Deadline
* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James
* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe
🚨 🚨 🚨 @JerryLawler has made his picks for tomorrow's Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches!#WWENXT comes to you LIVE tomorrow at 8/7c on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/YV8u7Z8IPL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2023
