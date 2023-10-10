– WWE NXT is running opposite AEW Dynamite tonight, and WWE has a huge show planned. Tonight’s NXT TV is being billed as “the biggest NXT of all time.” John Cena and Cody Rhodes will both be appearing on tonight’s show. Cena will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for his match with Bron Breakker, who will be cornered by The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman.

Also set for NXT, Asuka faces Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one match. Tonight’s NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. The first half-hour of tonight’s broadcast will air with no ads. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Pub Rules Match: Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Gallus

* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement

* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

WWE also released released a preview video for tonight’s NXT, Hayes vs. Breakker, and Cody Rhodes’ big announcement. The trademark “dong” of The Undertaker’s entrance theme is also teased at the end of the preview, which you can view below: