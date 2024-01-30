– WWE NXT is back with a new weekly TV episode tonight on USA Network, with tonight’s show serving as the go-home episode before this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams meet face-to-face for one last confrtation before their title bout.

Also set for tonight, Noam Dar defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Von Wagner. This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner

* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO

* Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Chase U says “goodbye”

* Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams to meet face-to-face