wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Joe Hendry & Trick Williams Performing Live, Last Stop Before Battleground
– A new episode of WWE NXT TV is set for later tonight. It’s the last stop before this weekend’s NXT Battleground premium live event. Joe Hendry will be live in concert, and Trick Williams is also scheduled for a live rap performance.
Also set for tonight, Shawn Spears faces Josh Briggs. WWE NXT TV airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria
* Triple Threat Match: Sean Legacy vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis
* OTM vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Conners
* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs
* Joe Hendry live in concert
* A rap performance by Trick Williams
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
🎤 @joehendry is live in concert
🔥 @_trickwilliams gives us his first-ever rap performance
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/vtYFkcgNIF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2025
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
👀 @tehutimiles, @WWEJeVonEvans and @Sean_Legacy1 square off in a Triple Threat Match
👊 @kelani_wwe takes on @ZariaWWE_
😡 Josh Briggs goes up against @ShawnSpears
🙌 @KaleDixonWWE & @WWE_URIAH battle the returning OTM
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/MiHVMbb2Ov
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2025