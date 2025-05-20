May 20, 2025 | Posted by

– A new episode of WWE NXT TV is set for later tonight. It’s the last stop before this weekend’s NXT Battleground premium live event. Joe Hendry will be live in concert, and Trick Williams is also scheduled for a live rap performance.

Also set for tonight, Shawn Spears faces Josh Briggs. WWE NXT TV airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

* Triple Threat Match: Sean Legacy vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

* OTM vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Conners

* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs

* Joe Hendry live in concert

* A rap performance by Trick Williams