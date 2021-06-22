WWE NXT Preview: Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole in Action, The Diamond Mine Debuts

– WWE NXT is back for a new TV episode tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show will feature Cruiserweight champion Kushida facing Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match. Also, Adam Cole will be in action against an opponent of his choosing.

Tonight’s show will also feature the debut of The Diamond Mine. Also, Samoa Joe will appear after he returned to NXT last week and became William Regal’s new enforcer. You can check out the updated lineup and a new preview video for tonight’s WWE NXT below:

* Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Adam Cole vs. an opponent of his choice

* Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise

* New NXT enforcer Samoa Joe to appear

* The Diamond Mine opens tonight

* The encore to the World Premiere of Franky Monet