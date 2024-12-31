WWE NXT Preview: Last Stop Before New Year’s Evil

– It’s time for the final edition of WWE NXT of 2024, as we’re about to ring in the new year with a special New Year’s Eve edition of NXT TV. This will be the last stop before next week’s New Year’s Evil special, and tonight’s show will also feature the 2024 NXT Year End Awards.

Tonight’s edition of NXT was taped earlier this month and will be broadcast later tonight on The CW at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* WWE NXT Awards