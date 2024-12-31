wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Last Stop Before New Year’s Evil
– It’s time for the final edition of WWE NXT of 2024, as we’re about to ring in the new year with a special New Year’s Eve edition of NXT TV. This will be the last stop before next week’s New Year’s Evil special, and tonight’s show will also feature the 2024 NXT Year End Awards.
Tonight’s edition of NXT was taped earlier this month and will be broadcast later tonight on The CW at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice
* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* WWE NXT Awards
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
🤔 The NXT 2024 Year End Awards
👊 @kelani_wwe takes on @lolavicewwe
🔥 Triple Threat Tag Team Match
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/oxRznZobVH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter