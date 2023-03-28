WWE NXT Preview: Last Stop Before Stand & Deliver

– WWE NXT is back tonight with the last stop before this Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event. As previously noted, tonight’s show is airing on tape delay due to WrestleMania Weeke. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Last Chance Women’s Qualifying Match: Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell (Winner advances to Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver)

* 20-Man Battle Royal (Winner advances to North American Championship Match at Stand & Deliver)

Tonight’s edition of NXT airs at 8:00 pm EST on the USA Network. WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show: