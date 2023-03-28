wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Last Stop Before Stand & Deliver
March 28, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE NXT is back tonight with the last stop before this Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event. As previously noted, tonight’s show is airing on tape delay due to WrestleMania Weeke. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Last Chance Women’s Qualifying Match: Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell (Winner advances to Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver)
* 20-Man Battle Royal (Winner advances to North American Championship Match at Stand & Deliver)
Tonight’s edition of NXT airs at 8:00 pm EST on the USA Network. WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests CM Punk Not Wanted By Many in AEW Locker Room
- Bad Luck Fale On Bullet Club Not Being Part Of All In, Says Tama Tonga Could Be IWGP Champion
- Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
- Dominik Mysterio On If He Plans To Harass His Family During Other Holidays