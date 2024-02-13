– WWE NXT is back tonight with a jam-packed episode and two title bouts scheduled for tonight’s show. Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Title against Shotzi.

Also scheduled for tonight, The Family defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against the Wolf Dogs, who earned their shot after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup below:

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) (c) vs. Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin)

* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

* Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

* Oba Femi returns to NXT. What’s next for the North American Champion?

* What does Carmelo Hayes have planned for NXT?