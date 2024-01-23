– WWE returns with a new episode of NXT live tonight on USA Network. Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez will have their contract signing for NXT Vengeance Day later tonight.

Also set for NXT TV this week, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin face Axiom and Nathan Frazer in the semifinals for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Below is the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

* Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions

* Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

* Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

* Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

* Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT show: