wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: North American Title Qualifier, Pub Rules Match
– WWE NXT returns tonight with another new episode. As previously noted, tonight’s show was taped earlier this month and will air tonight on USA Network on tape delay.
Tonight’s show features Tony D’Angelo and Wes Lee facing off in a qualifying match for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Also, Gallus faces Briggs and Jensen in a Pub Rules Match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee
* Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs. Briggs & Jensen
* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy
* Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley
* Kayden Carer vs. Nikkita Lyons
* Sol Ruca debuts
* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp
WWE also released a new preview video for NXT tonight, showcasing the “new era” of NXT:
Get ready for an all-new #WWENXT!
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/uoonT0bcpI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cora Jade Calls Bron Breakker ‘Love Of My Life’ In New Instagram Pic
- Buddy Matthews Seemingly Comments On Recent Rumors With A GIF
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Vince Russo Winning WCW Title In 2000, Russo’s Trust Issues With The Company
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring