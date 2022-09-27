WWE NXT Preview: North American Title Qualifier, Pub Rules Match

– WWE NXT returns tonight with another new episode. As previously noted, tonight’s show was taped earlier this month and will air tonight on USA Network on tape delay.

Tonight’s show features Tony D’Angelo and Wes Lee facing off in a qualifying match for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Also, Gallus faces Briggs and Jensen in a Pub Rules Match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

* Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs. Briggs & Jensen

* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

* Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley

* Kayden Carer vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Sol Ruca debuts

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

WWE also released a new preview video for NXT tonight, showcasing the “new era” of NXT: