WWE NXT Preview: Oba Femi Defends Title Against Brooks Jensen

March 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT - 3-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode of NXT TV later tonight. Oba Femi is set to defend the NXT North American Championship against Brooks Jensen. Also, Trick Williams will appear again this week.

Tonight’s NXT airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Brooks Jensen
* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
* Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams appears

