WWE NXT Preview: Oba Femi Defends Title Against Brooks Jensen
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode of NXT TV later tonight. Oba Femi is set to defend the NXT North American Championship against Brooks Jensen. Also, Trick Williams will appear again this week.
Tonight’s NXT airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Brooks Jensen
* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
* Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams appears
There are two types of pain in this world Ridge…
Pain that hurts and Pain that alters.
Next Tuesday, you’ll get a first class lesson in both.
Embrace the dark passenger Ridge…it’s the only chance you have. @WWENXT @WWE #WWENXT @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/chUigMCoKq
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) March 8, 2024
