WWE NXT Preview: Santino Marella Challenges Ethan Page for NA Title
– WWE NXT has a special matchup planned for tonight’s NXT TV episode. TNA Wrestling Director of Authority and former WWE Superstar, Santino Marella, will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.
Also, WWE has confirmed new matchups for tonight’s show. Lash Legend faces Fallon Henley, and Jaida Parker faces Jazmyn Nyx. This week’s WWE NXT TV airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Santino Marella
* Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley
* Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx
