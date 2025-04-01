wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints North American Title Bout
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode live tonight on The CW. Shawn Spears defends his NXT North American Championship against Ricky Saints. So far, that’s the only matchup announced for tonight’s show.
Tonight’s show starts on The CW at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Shawn Spears (c) vs. Ricky Saints
* Trick Williams calls out NXT Champion Oba Femi
Who do you got when @ShawnSpears defends the North American Championship against @starkmanjones THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT?
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/xkAhk4mT4L
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 31, 2025
