– WWE NXT returns with a new episode live tonight on The CW. Shawn Spears defends his NXT North American Championship against Ricky Saints. So far, that’s the only matchup announced for tonight’s show.

Tonight’s show starts on The CW at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Shawn Spears (c) vs. Ricky Saints

* Trick Williams calls out NXT Champion Oba Femi