WWE NXT Preview: Six-Woman Tag Match, Hall of Famers to Appear

– WWE NXT is back with a new episode live tonight on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature multiple WWE Hall of Famers appearing for the Iron Survivor participants being announced for NXT Deadline. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challengers for NXT Deadline (w/ appearances by Molly Holly, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and X-Pac)

WWE also released the following promo video for tonight’s show, highlighting the six-woman tag team match and the WWE Hall of Famers appearing for the Deadline announcement: