WWE NXT Preview: Tag Team Title Tuesday

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode, featuring the fallout of last Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event. WWE Has dubbed tonight’s NXT show a Tag Team Title Tuesday, with Pretty Deadly and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending their tag team titles tonight.

Tonight’s NXT airs live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* NXT Womens’ Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

* Shotzi vs. Lash Legend

* Schism’s fourth member unmasks

WWE also released a new preview video on tonight’s show, highlighting the tag team title bouts. You can check out the preview video below: