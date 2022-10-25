wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Tag Team Title Tuesday
– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode, featuring the fallout of last Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event. WWE Has dubbed tonight’s NXT show a Tag Team Title Tuesday, with Pretty Deadly and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending their tag team titles tonight.
Tonight’s NXT airs live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* NXT Womens’ Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons
* Shotzi vs. Lash Legend
* Schism’s fourth member unmasks
WWE also released a new preview video on tonight’s show, highlighting the tag team title bouts. You can check out the preview video below:
Pick your winning combo for #WWENXT Tag Team Title Tuesday tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/icQ5yohuee
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Katie Vick Storyline, WWE Introducing ‘HLA’ Segments On Raw
- Mario Mancini Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired As WWF Booker Over Randy Savage Title Pitch
- Lana On Why Vince McMahon Ended Rusev Day Run, Enjoyed Storyline With Nia Jax