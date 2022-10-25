wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Tag Team Title Tuesday

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tuesday Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode, featuring the fallout of last Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event. WWE Has dubbed tonight’s NXT show a Tag Team Title Tuesday, with Pretty Deadly and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending their tag team titles tonight.

Tonight’s NXT airs live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
NXT Womens’ Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons
* Shotzi vs. Lash Legend
* Schism’s fourth member unmasks

WWE also released a new preview video on tonight’s show, highlighting the tag team title bouts. You can check out the preview video below:

