– WWE NXT makes its official debut tonight on The CW Network. Also, tonight’s show is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with hometown guy CM Punk serving as the special guest referee for Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in their main event title bout.

Also set for tonight, Roxanne Perez defends the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia, which will kick off the live broadcast. The festivities kick off at 8:00 pm EST on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence

* Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo