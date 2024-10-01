wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: The CW Debut, CM Punk Refs Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Trick Williams vs Ethan page Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT makes its official debut tonight on The CW Network. Also, tonight’s show is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with hometown guy CM Punk serving as the special guest referee for Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in their main event title bout.

Also set for tonight, Roxanne Perez defends the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia, which will kick off the live broadcast. The festivities kick off at 8:00 pm EST on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia
Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz
* Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence
* Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo

