WWE NXT Preview: The CW Debut, CM Punk Refs Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams
– WWE NXT makes its official debut tonight on The CW Network. Also, tonight’s show is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with hometown guy CM Punk serving as the special guest referee for Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in their main event title bout.
Also set for tonight, Roxanne Perez defends the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia, which will kick off the live broadcast. The festivities kick off at 8:00 pm EST on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia
* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz
* Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence
* Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo
TOMORROW on #WWENXT in Chicago
🔥 @roxanne_wwe defends her NXT Women's Championship against @giulia0221g to KICK OFF NXT
👊 @OfficialEGO defends his NXT Championship against @_trickwilliams with @CMPunk serving as Special Guest Referee
📺 @TheCW
🎟️ https://t.co/j41X61WEr5 pic.twitter.com/gNBB8sTuWv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 30, 2024
TOMORROW when #WWENXT heads to @TheCW
👊 @WesLee_WWE takes on @ZacharyWentz in a Street Fight
🎤 @mikethemiz hosts @TonyDangeloWWE & @Obaofwwe on #MizTV
🔥 @lolavicewwe & @Jaida_Parkerwwe go up against two members of Fatal Influence
📺 @TheCW
🎟️ https://t.co/j41X61WEr5 pic.twitter.com/0jayxrnN3Y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 30, 2024
