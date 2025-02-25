– WWE has a jam-packed show scheduled for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV. NXT TV is on the road again this week, with tonight’s live TV broadcast being held at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys are back in WWE by way of NXT, TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends his title against Lexis King, and Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks) makes his NXT in-ring debut.

Also set for tonight, Stephanie Vaquer defends her NXT North American Women’s Title against Karmen Petrovic. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Lexis King

* The Hardys vs. NQCC

* Ricky Saint & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ricky Saints