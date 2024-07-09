wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the Heritage Cup, Fallout From Heatwave
– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Heatwave premium live event, which saw NXT crown a new champion, Ethan Page! Also, Tony D’Angelo defends the Heritage Cup against Lexis King.
Tonight’s WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM
* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
* Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley
* Wes Lee addresses his future
* NXT Heatwave fallout
After some comments made on social media, @SolRucaWWE will go one-on-one with @FallonHenleyWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/bArobz89lA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 8, 2024
After coming up unsuccessful at #NXTHeatwave, we will hear from @WesLee_WWE regarding his future TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/CRbWcprBxj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 8, 2024
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
🏆 @TonyDangeloWWE vs. @LexisKingWWE – Heritage Cup Match
👀 @karmen_wwe takes on @AriannaGraceWWE
🔥 The O.C. battles O.T.M.
👊 @_Tysonwwe_ & @TyriekIgwe_WWE go up against Gallus
PLUS all the fallout from #NXTHeatwave!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/pofsMSYX6O
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 8, 2024