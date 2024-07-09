– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Heatwave premium live event, which saw NXT crown a new champion, Ethan Page! Also, Tony D’Angelo defends the Heritage Cup against Lexis King.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM

* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

* Wes Lee addresses his future

* NXT Heatwave fallout