WWE NXT Preview: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the Heritage Cup, Fallout From Heatwave

July 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Heritage Cup - 7-09-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Heatwave premium live event, which saw NXT crown a new champion, Ethan Page! Also, Tony D’Angelo defends the Heritage Cup against Lexis King.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM
* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
* Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley
* Wes Lee addresses his future
* NXT Heatwave fallout

