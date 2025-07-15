wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams Teams With Joe Hendry & Mike Santana, GAB Fallout
– WWE presents a new episode of NXT TV tonight on The CW. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT The Great American Bash 2025. Also, TNA World Champion Trick Williams teams with top contneders Joe Hendry and Mike Santana against Darkstate.
Tonight’s WWE NXT TV airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate
* Triple Threat Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino
* Fallout from The Great American Bash
.@_trickwilliams teaming with @joehendry and @Santana_Proud TOMORROW on NXT?!?
This is going to be interesting. 😅
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/55J0cyeb0q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2025
One last ride.
It's a Family Business Triple Threat Match TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/hqJyI9aZeC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2025
https:/twitter.com/TheCW_Sports/status/1944845266512953696
