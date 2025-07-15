wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams Teams With Joe Hendry & Mike Santana, GAB Fallout

July 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT TV - Trick Williams Joe Hendry Mike Santana 7-15-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE presents a new episode of NXT TV tonight on The CW. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT The Great American Bash 2025. Also, TNA World Champion Trick Williams teams with top contneders Joe Hendry and Mike Santana against Darkstate.

Tonight’s WWE NXT TV airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate
* Triple Threat Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino
* Fallout from The Great American Bash


