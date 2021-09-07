WWE NXT Preview: Two Tag Team Titles Matches, Bachelor & Bachelorette Party Time

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episodes, where both the men and women’s tag team titles will be defended. Also, Ember Moon faces Kay Lee Ray, and Carmelo Hayes faces Santos Escobar in singles action. The Bachelor and Bachelorette parties will also be featured for Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT: on the USA Network

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Lorcan & Burch

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey & Io vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

* Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Mei Ying vs. TBA

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

* Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

This will be the final edition of NXT before the rebranding for the show debuts next week (Sept. 14). You can also check out a new video preview for tonight’s show in the player below: