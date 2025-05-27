– Everything has changed! Trick Williams became the new TNA World Champion last Sunday at WWE NXT Battleground, beating Joe Hendry. The new champ will now be appearing on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV.

Also set for tonight, Ricky Saints defends his North American Title against Ethan Page, and Stephanie Vaquer defends her NXT Women’s Title against Jacy Jayne. NXT will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

* Jasper Troy vs. TBA

* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams appears

* Fallout from NXT Battleground