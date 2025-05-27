wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Two Title Bouts Scheduled, Fallout From Battleground
– Everything has changed! Trick Williams became the new TNA World Champion last Sunday at WWE NXT Battleground, beating Joe Hendry. The new champ will now be appearing on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV.
Also set for tonight, Ricky Saints defends his North American Title against Ethan Page, and Stephanie Vaquer defends her NXT Women’s Title against Jacy Jayne. NXT will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne
* Jasper Troy vs. TBA
* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker
* TNA World Champion Trick Williams appears
* Fallout from NXT Battleground
EVERYTHING has changed… 😱
Trick Williams just made HISTORY in Tampa! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/fvOQL1QJM7
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
You won't want to miss this!@starkmanjones vs. @OfficialEGO for the #WWENXT North American Championship!
All-new @WWENXT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/L3YEXeNPA2
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Almost Got McMahon Family Crest Tattoo, Considered WWF Logo When Younger
- Tommy Dreamer Thinks Vince McMahon Would Have Changed Wrestlemania Venues Too
- Jordynne Grace Comments On Loss to Stephanie Vaquer, Says She’s Not Good Enough
- Barry Darsow Recalls Initial Reaction To The Repo Man Gimmick